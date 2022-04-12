Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Postponed, Neetu Kapoor Says 'Hope It Happens Soon'

Fans are eagerly waiting for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's nuptials, set to take place later this week between April 13 and 17. However, now a report has revealed that the couple has decided to postpone the big day due to security concerns.

Rahul Bhatt in his recent interview revealed that his sister will not be taking the plunge either on April 13 or April 14. He told Aaj Tak that the pair was set to tie the knot on April 14, but have decided to move the wedding date because it was allegedly leaked to media. Rahul was quoted as saying, "The dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Security concerns were also one of the reasons."

Rahul hinted at the new wedding date sometime next week, around April 20. He also added that fans and the media can expect a formal announcement from the couple in a few days, "As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon."

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor who is currently filming for her next project said that she isn't aware when the wedding is taking place. She was quoted by ETimes saying, "I don't know when (it will happen). Let's see when. I hope and pray it happens very soon."

Recently, Farah Khan called Alia Bhatt from Boston, where the filmmaker is on a vacation. The video that went viral on social media, shows Alia decked up in a traditional wear on call besides co-star and actor Ranveer Singh. As alia attended the call, everyone started yelling congratulations, to which the actress asked, "For what?"

#FarahKhan video called #AliaBhatt from Boston and those around her started shouting "congratulations"! Alia was joined by #RanveerSingh in the video and it appears they were shooting for #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani.

The report suggested that Alia and Ranveer reportedly were shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, when Farah Khan called. The film directed by Karan Johar also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.