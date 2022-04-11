Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding To Have Special Security With 200 Bouncers & Drones, Says Actress' Brother

Bollywood's beloved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be tying the knot between April 13 and 17. Now that news has been confirmed by a few friends and family members, fans have been waiting for the details about the wedding festivities.

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Drops New Poster Of Ranbir-Alia Starrer; Says Film Is About Energy Of Love

The power couple has been hush-hush about the wedding, a new report revealed that the wedding will have tight and special security arranged with 200 bouncers. An AajTak.in report revealed that the security planning for the event has been going on for over a month. The security reportedly will be deployed at RK Studios and Ranbir's Vastu residence in Bandra.

Alia's brother Rahul Bhatt told the portal, "Yusuf Bhai has taken over the security of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. He has Mumbai's best security force - 9/11 agency. He has been hired for the same. Around 200 bouncers have been called from this agency. 10 boys from my team will also be sent."

Rahul added that the families had special requirements for the security personnel. "They wanted that the personality of the guards should be good and that everyone looks impressive. They must be diplomatic, speak English, be polite and non-smokers."

Alia Bhatt Reacts To The Frenzy Around Her Wedding With Beau Ranbir Kapoor

He revealed that he too will be overlooking the security arrangements. He said the drones will be kept as countermeasures and Roving Patrol Officers will be with each guest. The report revealed that the pre-wedding festivities like Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail will take place at RK Studios but the wedding will take place at the Ranbir's home.

On the work front, post their wedding Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space in Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and more.