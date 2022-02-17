Alia Bhatt Responds To Netizens Criticising Vijay Raaz's Casting As Trans Woman In Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is in tremendous buzz, thanks to its powerful trailer and heart-winning songs. However, a section of netizens were left disappointed to see actor Vijay Raaz playing the role of a trans woman in the film. They felt that rather than casting him, the makers should have approached a trans woman, as they hardly get any opportunity in the film industry.

Move Over Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz's Casting As Trans Woman In Gangubai Kathiawadi Stirs A Controversy

During the promotions of the film, when Alia was asked about such criticism, she said that she has heard such conversations various times on social media, but she truly feels that casting anyone in any role is director's job and one should believe in their choices.

While speaking to Deadline, Alia said, "I have heard this conversation various times for different films. While I do understand where they're coming from, I feel like it's up to the director and their vision. It's not there to offend anyone, maybe the director found it interesting to have an actor like Vijay Raaz, who identifies as male, play a trans character."

Alia further said that the audience has never seen Vijay Raaz that way, but director has an ability to transform any character within any actor.

"I think that's a better perspective, but I do understand where people are coming from," said Alia.

In the same interview, when she was asked if she was nervous to take up the role of a sex worker, she said, "Yes, but it's not that sex workers haven't been in our cinema in the past. It's not the most commercial subject, but there have been films made on this subject. I think if you give the audience a really good character, where they come from or who they are becomes secondary."

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Shushes Trolls With Dholida Song; Wins Hearts With Killer Expressions

She further asserted that she wasn't reluctant at all, because the film has a lot of powerful social points.

"It's an underdog story, a story of struggle. Wherever you come from, I think everyone can connect to a story of rising from struggle," said Alia.