Alia Bhatt Was Scared When SLB Offered Her Gangubai Kathiawadi; Says 'Didn't Expect A Film Of This Nature'

Ever since the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped online, fans are in awe of Alia Bhatt who plays the role of a fiesty brothel madam in the film. In her recent conversation with a leading tabloid, the actress recalled her first reaction when the filmmaker offered her this film.

She told Mid-day that she had self doubt when Bhansali offered her Gangubai Kathiawadi as she didn't expect a film of that nature to come her way. She revealed that till that point, she hadn't read the book (Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai) or was aware of Gangubai's story.

Mid-day quoted Alia as saying, "I was scared. I was meant to do a love story with sir [Inshallah starring Salman Khan was called off]. Till that point, I hadn't read the book [Mafia Queens of Mumbai] or known the story of Gangubai. I didn't expect a film of this nature at all. So, when I heard the narration, I asked sir everything I feared: Do you think I can do this? Don't you think I am a little young? He said, 'I will make you do it.'"

She continued, "It was then I told myself that there should be no scope of doubt in my head when a film like this comes my way. I had self-doubt. So, I put in all the extra effort I could. But in this case, doubt was the key to knowledge, which made me explore the extremes of what I can do with this part."

Calling Gangubai Kathiawadi an opportunity of a lifetime, Alia told the tabloid that she lived in Gangubai's world for two years and recalled landing up at Bhansali's office to watch the film's visuals even after wrapping up the film's shoot. The actress said that she always wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali since she was nine and shared that she has never been consumed by a character like the one in this film.

Spearheaded by Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi also features Seeha Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh in pivotal role and has Ajay Devgn making a guest appearance. The film is slated to release on February 25.