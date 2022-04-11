Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Which Scene Of Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi Has Etched A Special Place In His Heart

On April 7, 2022, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi released on Netflix and the film received much love from the audience. Netizens not only lauded Abhishek Bachchan for his honest performance in the film, but also called him an 'underrated actor'. Now, Abhishek's megastar-father Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account and shared a scene of Dasvi and lauded Abhishek for performing that particular scene so well.

He wrote, "This shot when he reads the results of the dasvi .. is just just sooo moving and immaculately performed .. so proud of you Bhaiyu .. @juniorbachchan."

this shot when he reads the results of the dasvi .. is just just sooo moving and immaculately performed .. so proud of you Bhaiyu .. @juniorbachchan https://t.co/X0BqAzgDWL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 11, 2022

Reacting to Amitabh's tweet, a netizen wrote, "Beautiful and such moving scene in the Film.. makes me cry I'm sure other ones also.. but hope it's not a spoiler for the ones that not seen the film yet."

Another netizen wrote, "Not sure why @juniorbachchan is considered as underrated actor in industry. He is such talented and inspiring actor. Always a treat to watch him. And Dasvi should be released in cinema halls ..why on OTT??? It's brilliant show by @juniorbachchan."

One more user replied to Big B's tweet and wrote, "Just loved watching #Dasvi second time as if watching for first time. #TigerNeverChangesHisStripes holds so true. Brilliance in family continues!"

Well, it seems just like Amitabh Bachchan, netizens are wowed by Abhishek's work in Dasvi hence, they are lauding the actor in the comments section.

Interestingly, apart from Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam were also praised by netizens, as well as film critics, immensely.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi is produced by Sandeep Leyzell, Dinesh Vijan and Shobhna Yadav.

(Social media posts are unedited.)