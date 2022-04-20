Amitabh Bachchan Sends Best Wishes To Grandson Agastya Nanda For Acting Debut Then Deletes Tweet

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is the newest star kid to confirm his acting debut. He will be making his debut with the Hindi adaptation of the popular comic series The Archies. The project also stars Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor as Veronica and Betty.

The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And Agastya Nanda's Rumoured Debut Film Hits The Shooting Floor

Recently, Zoya Akhtar shared an update about the project on her Instagram account. She revealed the film's shooting began earlier this week on Monday (April 18) and wrote, "Back To The Future. The Archies."

Soon after, Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter responded to a tweet by a fan and wrote, "Agastya... a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all ... my blessings my love and my wishes ever ... do well...And keep the flag flying." However, a few hours later, Big B deleted the tweet from his profile.

Notably, Agastya is the son of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and business tycoon Nikhil Nanda, and the grandchild of Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

The project was announced in November 2021 by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. She revealed that the Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics will be co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. Zoya captioned the post, "Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix."

Notably, over the years there have been many TV and film adaptations of the adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained popularity as a standalone character in pop culture.

A few years ago, the American TV network CBS adapted the characters into a dark tale titled Riverdale starring Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, and Camila Mendes among others. The series streaming on Netflix is currently in its fifth season and is still popular among fans.