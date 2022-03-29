Animal: Rashmika Mandanna Roped In Opposite Ranbir Kapoor Post Parineeti Chopra's Exit

After making his directorial debut in Hindi film industry with Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next movie titled Animal has also caught everyone's attention. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as the main protagonist.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna has joined the cast of this film after Parineeti Chopra reportedly bowed out of the film for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming flick Chamkila. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Rashmika has been signed to play the female lead in Animal.

The news portal quoted a source revealing that Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga finalized Rashmika for Animal as they felt she fits the bill to the T. Reportedly, she will be essaying the role of Ranbir's wife in the movie.

"Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt that Rashmika fits the bill to the T. They wanted a fresh cast, rather than repeating the pairing of RK with another actress. The duo feels that both RK and Rashmika will set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Animal. The two share an interesting dynamic in the film," Pinkvilla quoted as saying.

As per reports, this much awaited flick will hit the shooting floors in summer this year after Ranbir wraps up the shooting of Luv Ranjan's untitled flick opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Set against the backdrop of gun mafia in India, Animal also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Speaking about Rashmika Mandanna, the South beauty is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu. Besides this, she also has Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye.