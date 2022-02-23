Bachchhan Paandey Song Maar Khayegaa Teaser: Akshay Kumar Looks His Menacing Best In The Song

While the trailer of Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey had sent his die-hard fans into a frenzy, the actor today (February 23) dropped the teaser of the first song from the film titled 'Maar Khayegaa.' The track gives a glimpse of the ferocity of Akshay's character. It is slated to be released tomorrow (February 24) at 12:30 pm.

Talking about the teaser, it shows Akshay Kumar as Bachchhan Paandey sporting his menacing expressions and breaking into a fiery dance. The track has been touted as an 'Evil Song.' This hints that it will give a glimpse into Akshay's terrifying character in the movie.

The track has been composed by Vikram Montrose. It has been crooned by Vikram Montrose and Farhad Bhiwandiwala. The lyrics have been penned by Vikram Montrose, Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Azeem Dayani. While sharing the same, Akshay Kumar captioned the post stating, "Tayyar Hai Dekhne Bachchhan Ka Tashan?" Take a look at his post.

Meanwhile, Bachchhan Paanday has been helmed by Farhad Samji and also stars Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The trailer of Bachchhan Paandey presented a high voltage tale of action, comedy and crime. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasted of an experimental spaghetti background score, top-notch action, Akshay Kumar's signature comic finesse and Arshad Warsi's top class act.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala had earlier revealed in a statement, "This film is special to me for many reasons. Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshay Kumar's tenth film with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Jacqueline's eighth film under the banner. It's also a proud moment for me because we launched Kriti Sanon with Heropanti and she has delivered a rock-solid performance in this film. Farhad Samji is an extremely talented director and after several successful films together I'm hoping we have another winner on our hands."

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar had said, "It's always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala. He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. Bachchhan Paandey is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one."