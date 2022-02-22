Deepika Padukone Gets Brutally Trolled For Hosting Success Bash Of Gehraiyaan; Netizens Say 'Paisa Barbaad'

A couple of days ago, actress Deepika Padukone hosted success bash of Gehraiyaan- her latest release, directed by Shakun Batra and guess what? Netizens are anything but happy! Many wondered how Deepika is celebrating Gehraiyaan's success, as it has received mixed response from audience.

While many critics loved watching Gehraiyaan, which also features Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles, there were a section of critics who criticised the movie. Similarly, many netizens trolled the film and refused to call it a 'masterpiece'.

Reacting to Deepika's pictures from Gehraiyaan's success bash, a netizen wrote, "Yeh log jabardasti success party mana lete hain bhale movie flop ho jaaye.....bakwaas movie of the year."

"Paise barbaad.. Who said it was successful?" asked another netizen while dissing the film's success.

"Success bash??? Who said it was a success?" questioned another netizen, while reacting to Deepika's picture.

While some netizens targeted Deepika for celebrating Gehraiyaan's success, others took a sly jibe at her outfit as well.

"What is she wearing? Her dressing z getting poor everyday mahn," wrote a netizen.

One more netizen wrote, "Why to wear such outfit when you cant pull it off. Such a disappointment."

"Dino din #deepikapadukone ki dressed up sense worst hoti jaa rehi hein," wrote another Instagram user.

On a related note, during the promotions of Gehraiyaan, Deepika said that it was not easy for her parents to see her character go through such trauma. However, they are proud of her work as an actress.

Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor also lauded Deepika and Ananya for their performances in the film, but refused to praise Siddhant and Dhairya.

(Social media posts are unedited.)