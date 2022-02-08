Deepika Padukone Gets Compared To Urfi Javed; Gets Trolled Over Her Denim Look For Gehraiyaan Promotions

Actress Deepika Padukone is leaving no stones unturned in promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The film which also casts Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhaira Karwa, is in tremendous buzz owing to its cast and plot i.e., infidelity. Earlier today, when Deepika stepped out in a pair of denims, her look was criticised mercilessly by naysayers and they trolled the actress left, right and center. Some also went ahead and compared her to Urfi Javed who is well-known for her controversial outfits.

She wore a denim sleeveless bodysuit and a pair of jeans. She paired her look with neatly tied bun and red lips. While she looked every bit stunning, her fans were not pleased by her look.

Reacting to her pictures, an Instagram user wrote, "Didn't except this nonsense dressing from Deepika my gorgeous babe."

Another user wrote, "There are more elegant ways to wear a swimsuit!!! This looks disgusting."

"Didn't expect this type of dressing sense from deepika very baaadddddd," wrote one more user, expressing her disappointment over Deepika's denim out.

"Looks like Urfi Javed would've worn something like this," wrote a naysayer.

"Urfi Javed lag rahi hai! Lost her sense of dressing after living with Ranveer," commented a netizen on Deepika's picture.

Video Courtesy- Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, recently, while speaking to a media portal, Deepika clarified that she does not pay attention to naysayers, and prefers to avoid reading negative comments.

Coming back to Gehraiyaan, the film is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 11, 2022.

(Social media posts are unedited.)