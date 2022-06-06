IIFA 2022: Kriti Sanon Wins Best Actress Award; Says, ‘So Happy That I Received My First For Mimi’

The actress who left everybody speechless with her performance in a completely new part as Mimi last year, is getting all the much deserved adulations and accolades for her role till now, as Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actress award at a prestigious award ceremony.

Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a sweet note of gratitude as she captioned it, "Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith! 🦋 It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I'm so happy that I received my first for #Mimi - a film I'll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! 🤰🏻💖 🦋

Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! 💃🏻

Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable! ❤️❤️"

The leading actress won herself a place among the top ever since she gave such an enthralling and grown performance in Mimi for which she had also put on 15 kgs. The release had the talented star winning praises from all quarters for her maturity and skill in the role.

Kriti is all set to be seen next in big ticket projects of various genres including Adipurush, Ganapath to Bhediya and Shehzada along with Anurag Kashyap's unannounced project.