Mrunal Thakur Is Disappointed With Jersey's Poor Performance At Box Office; Says 'One Does Tend To Feel Low'

Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey was one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the sports drama was the official remake of Nani's acclaimed Telugu film by the same name. However, despite rave reviews from the critics, the movie turned out to be a complete washout at the box office.

Crushed by Yash's KGF Chapter 2 wave at the box office, the film minted a lifetime collection of Rs 17.20 Crore and was termed as one of the biggest flop movies of 2022. The film's leading lady Mrunal Thakur, in her new interview with ETimes, reacted to Jersey's dismal performance at the ticket windows.

The actress said, "It is disappointing, no doubt. But there have been many external reasons. Lekin haan, one does tend to feel low. Anyway, we will work harder next time. One more reason can be that the South version has been available on YouTube."

However, Mrunal also said that as an actor, Jersey has been fulfilling experience for her and added, "The feedback has been overwhelming. Yesterday, I was crossing the road. A guy on a cycle stopped and shouted 'Ma'am, your film has been good'.

On being asked to react to the fact that every single producer is feeling scared today after RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 if their stiff-in-the-making is going to be accepted or not, the actress shared her opinion and said, "Yes, but I really have no idea what the janta wants. Maybe people want to watch larger-than-life content. But an actor does not choose films. It is really mysterious. Even romantic films are not being made; I would love to explain the genre of romance."

Post Jersey, Mrunal has multiple projects in the pipeline which include Ishaan Khatter's Pippa, Thadam alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Sita Ramam.