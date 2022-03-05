Prabhas Shares Details About His First Conversation With Deepika Padukone

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Nag Ashwin's upcoming magnum opus Project K which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Recently in an interaction with a group of reporters, the Baahubali star recalled his first conversation with Deepika on the sets of their film.

Prabhas said, "We met on the sets of 'Project K'. Deepika asked me if I am shy. I said, initially I am/ Only after getting comfortable with people, I start talking to them continuously. Sometimes, I irritate them cracking jokes as long as they enjoy my company."

Reportedly, the Rebel actor and Deepika Padukone had a great time working together on the sets. Prabhas who is known to be quite foodie, had even treated the actress with scrumptious Hyderabadi food on the last day of their first shooting schedule in Hyderabad.

She had taken to her Instagram story to share a picture of a lavish spread kept on the table and tagged Prabhas and Nag Ashwin in it. Deepika had captioned her post as, "#IfYouKnowYouKnow."

Earlier, the Gehraiyaan actress had shared her experience of working with Prabhas and told a news portal, "We started shooting for Project K. He is too much generous. I said Prabhas if you feed me like this, I am not going to return back to the sets."

Currently, Prabhas is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The multilingual film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bhagyashree in key roles.