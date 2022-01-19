Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera To Release On OTT Amid Pandemic? Director Karan Malhotra Reacts

Ranbir Kapoor's last screen appearance was Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju in 2018. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screen again. When it comes to his promising lineup of films, one of them is Karan Malhotra's period action drama Shamshera. The film has been the talk of the town ever since it went on floors.

Earlier the makers of the film had announced that Ranbir Kapoor-starrer will be releasing on March 18. However with the surge in the COVID-19 cases, there have been speculations doing the rounds that the film might take the OTT route.

Recently in a chat with India Today, director Karan Malhotra reacted to these reports and stated that it would be the producer's call.

"This is completely my producer's (Aditya Chopra) jurisdiction, he is the most active producer I have ever worked with, in my life. He knows best and I have left it completely up to him. He is the expert and I enjoy my creative space as far as Shamshera is concerned. I have made the film with all my sincerity and all the efforts that I could put in and the film is shaped out well. Now everything is up to Adi. How he wants to place it, what his planning is, everything is in his hands. I have given my best as a director and now I have the country's best producer who is nurturing it further. What else could I have asked for?" Malhotra told the news portal.

Expressing the excitement for Shamshera, Karan shared, "I am looking forward to Shamshera too. I hope it releases soon, and all of us enjoy it and have a blast. To be honest it's too premature to say anything about Shamshera right now, because, currently, we are in a state when times are so vulnerable and unpredictable. We have not even ventured out into the PR zone of the film yet. But when the time is right we will talk about it for sure."

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Set in the pre-indepedence period, the Yash Chopra production revolves around Daaku tribe and their fight for justice from the British for getting what they deserve back.