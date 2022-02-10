Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Vibe On Gehraiyaan's Song Beqaaboo During Their Night Drive

The makers of Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie Gehraiyaan released the song 'Beqaaboo' from the film recently which has been receiving loads of love from music lovers. Not only the fans, but it seems like Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh is also vibing to the same. The actor shared a delightful video wherein he and his wife can be seen grooving to the song during their drive in the night.

Talking about the same, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can be seen enjoying the fun song in their car. The Gully Boy actor can be seen wearing quirky orange attire which he paired up with glares. While Deepika can be seen wearing a dark blue tee.

Ranveer Singh captioned the same stating, "All the cool kids are doing it." The song has been picturized on Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the movie. The song has been sung by Shalmali Kholgade and Savera. The peppy track has been composed by Savera and OAFF. The lyrics have been written by Kausar Munir. Take a look at Ranveer's post.

The couple's 'Deepveer' fans showered immense love on the beautiful post. Deepika left a mushy comment on the post for her hubby saying, "My Biggest Cheerleader! Love You." Deepika Padukone's Cocktail co-star Diana Penty showered some love on the post. Singer Shalmali Kholgade who has crooned 'Beqaaboo' commented on the post stating, "You both are love." Ayushmann Khurrana also commented saying, "Whatta track" along with a fire emoji.

Talking about Gehraiyaan, the movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. It has been helmed by Shakun Batra. The movie revolves around the sensitive subject of adultery and infidelity. It is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone who is currently on a promotional spree for the film spoke to Firstpost about her completing 15 years in the industry. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress said, "I was given the most glorious debut any actor could have got to, then going through a career lull where I was confused to understand who I am and what is that I want to do - That reflected in my poor choices, and from there, I grew, evolved, and accepted myself, and that started reflecting in my choices and performances. It has been a journey of growth and evolution." On the work front, she has films like Fighter, Pathan, Project K and the Hindi remake of The Intern.