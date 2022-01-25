Rashmika Mandanna Spotted At Karan Johar's Office In Mumbai, Will The Actress Star In A Dharma Movie?

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently riding on the success of her latest film, Pushpa: The Rise, was spotted at Karan Johar's office in Mumbai on January 24. The actress’ visit to the Dharma Production’s offices has left everyone wondering if she could be the next Dharma girl.

It must be noted that Karan Johar recently heaped praises on director Sukumar's Pushpa. The filmmaker and producer took to Twitter to share his thoughts. Rashmika waved at the paparazzi waiting outside the office and exchanged pleasantries. The actress looked sported an all-black ensemble with her lilac cap. Take a look!

On the professional front, Rashmika is presently waiting to shoot the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, in March. In a recent Twitter post, the 25-year-old actress expressed her gratitude for all the love that was showered on the first installation of the film. She wrote, "Thank you for all your love for Pushpa.. only makes us want to work harder.. and we promise you.. Pushpa 2 will only be better and bigger!"

Rashmika is also gearing up for her foray in Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra-led spy-thriller Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye. In a recent interview with PTI, the actress shared, "One of my films that was released at the end of 2021 was 'Pushpa'. And I am super grateful that every year I have had a release. I have had hits before COVID-19 and all these years also and I hope in 2022 also this will continue. I hope the Hindi films that I am associated with 'Mission Majnu' and 'Goodbye' do well. I am super glad that these two films happened. With 'Pushpa', the year ended on a high note."