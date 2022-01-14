Shah Rukh Khan And Aanand L Rai To Collaborate Again After The Failure Of Zero?

Shah Rukh Khan's last 2018 film Zero that was helmed by Aanand L Rai could not meet up the expectations of the fans and the critics. While it received a heavily mixed response from the critics, the movie failed to do wonders at the box office. However, in his recent interview, Rai had a rather positive reply when asked about his other collaboration with the superstar.

Speaking about whether he will be teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan again, Aanand L Rai told India Today, "We are working really hard to reach him now, we are working towards it. Maybe it will take a few more years or if tomorrow we have a story which he likes, we will be there. He is all heart."

Aanand L Rai further spoke about the failure of Zero that also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. On this, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns director said, "Khan Saab (SRK) used to say this, 'there will be many people that you work with who talk about success but nobody can teach you failure better than Shah Rukh Khan and I am telling you that never lose this madness.' We owe this to him and that is why we never shied away from telling another tricky story (Atrangi Re). We could have easily gone to a very easy subject, but we stayed true to what we are."

Aanand L Rai's recently released film Atrangi Re is being appreciated by the masses for its unique plot and honest performances. The movie stars Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles and was released on Hotstar. The movie has been penned by Himanshu Sharma who usually collaborates with Rai in all of his movies.

On the other hand, fans are expecting a better time to dawn upon Shah Rukh Khan's professional forefront, looking at the upcoming line-up of his movies. The superstar has the much-awaited Pathan on the pipeline alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in director Atlee's Bollywood debut that will also star Nayanthara, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. The actor will then be teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani for a film on the immigrant issue in India.