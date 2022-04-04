taapsee-pannu-wonders-how-brides-enjoy-looking-at-themselves-with-layers-of-makeup-on

Actress Taapsee Pannu is not very fond of those brides who put on heavy makeup on their wedding day. She feels that wedding is one of the most important days of women's lives and they should look as real as possible. In her recent tete-a-tete with Brides Today, Taapsee opened up about her wedding plans and said that her hair will stay curly on her wedding day.

"It (my hairdo) will be something that doesn't look like I needed a village to get ready. My heart feels bad when I see these brides who have thick layers and layers of makeup on. How do you enjoy looking at yourself when you're a different person in those pictures? These memories are not just for that moment, they are forever. You don't want to look at those pictures and not recognise yourself as yourself," said Pannu.

Speaking about her wedding decorations, Taapsee said that she wants a single-day wedding affair in tasteful nude and other subtle colours. She further said that her wedding needs to be basic and drama-free because there is enough drama in her professional life, and she does not want it to trickle down into her personal life.

In the same interview, she also opened up about her long-term relationship with her beau Danish badminton coach Mathias Boe and said that she always wanted to date someone who does not belong to the film industry.

"Thankfully, very early on in my career, I met ended up meeting the person who I find comfort in being with. Our perspectives are so diverse and different that our conversations are still intriguing and interesting. The cultural exchange is still so beautiful, even after so many years," shared the Pink actress.