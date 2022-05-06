tabu-talks-about-female-actors-getting-interesting-roles

Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, actress Tabu has done many fabulous films in her career. In fact, she is one of those actresses who is always up for meaty roles. She is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

When asked what kept her away from Hollywood in the last few years, she said that the ongoing pandemic prevented her from travelling abroad hence, she has not signed any Hollywood project yet.

She told Hindustan Times, "There isn't an international project happening yet. I have five films this year, I don't think I can take anything, I am packed/ I have started Drishyam 2, and Bholaa. But if something good comes from the West, why not?"

When asked if she sees a change in how Indian actors are carving a niche for themselves in the West, she said, "They have made huge inroads, and doing their great share of work. The world will slowly open up. Unfortunately, the pandemic came at a time when things were starting to blossom and evolve. I am hoping it will go back to more collaboration and stuff."

In the same interview, she also opened up about female actors getting more interesting projects now, which was a huge deal twenty years ago.

"Across the globe... I want to talk about our films and characters also. Be it the industry on OTT or TV, women are given really interesting characters to play nowadays, layered, which was really big 20 years back. Now it is almost like a perquisite," concluded Tabu.

On a related note, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.