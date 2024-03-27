Is Maidaan Poster Copied From Kannur Squad? Here Are Some Striking Similarities

Maidaan's
Poster
Allegedly
Copied
From
Kannur
Squad:
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theaters
on
10th
April,
2024.
Amid
the
excitement
of
the
release,
there
have
been
allegations
swirling
around
the
internet
about
the
movie's
new
poster
being
copied
from
Malayalam's
action
thriller
Kannur
Squad
as
clear
resemblance
have
been
spotted
between
the
two
posters.
Similarities
Between
Maidaan
And
Kannur
Squad
Posters:
The
posters
of
Maidaan
and
Kannur
Squad
are
diagonally
divided
with
the
lead's
picture
on
one
side
and
other
featuring
one
of
the
scenes
from
the
movie.
Talking
about
Maidaan's
poster,
one
side
of
the
poster
features
Ajay
Devgn
sporting
an
intense
expression
while
the
other
side
has
his
football
team
standing
on
the
ground.
Interestingly,
Kannur
Squad
poster
also
had
lead
star
Mammootty
in
the
limelight
and
the
other
side
of
the
poster
featured
his
co-stars
aka
his
friends
from
the
movie.
Twitter
handle
Movie
Crow
points
out
the
similarities,
but
this
isn't
all.
The
line
that
divides
the
posters
in
two
halves
has
the
motto
written
in
Maidaan
and
the
movie's
name
written
in
Kannur
Squad.
Now
that's
a
striking
resemblance,
isn't
it?
Inspired
by
the
true
story
of
legendary
football
coach
and
manager
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
Maidaan
is
a
biographical
drama
that
encapsulate
the
unknown
story
of
the
sports
hero.
From
normal
being
to
a
renowned
person
in
the
football
world,
the
storyline
follows
the
ups
and
down
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
aka
the
architect
of
mordern
Indian
football.
Following
the
motto
"One
Man's
Courage,
One
Team's
Joruney,
One
Country's
Hope",
the
flick
is
helmed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma.
Maidaan
is
based
on
football's
golden
era
from
1952
to
1962.
Ajay
Devgn
takes
up
the
spotlight
in
the
movie,
reflecting
upon
the
role
of
legendary
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
The
budding
actor
Chaitanya
Sharma
got
his
big
break
in
the
Bollywood
by
being
one
of
the
lead
football
player
in
Maidaan.
Besides
them,
the
casts
includes
several
other
renowned
actors
like
Gajraj
Rao,
Priyamani
and
Nitanshi
Goel.
The
movie
also
casts
some
of
the
professional
football
players
to
give
the
original
touch
including
Australian
player
Maxx
Taylor
and
Yugoslavian
player
Toplica
Milan
Dunjic.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 15:57 [IST]