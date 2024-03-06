Maidaan Trailer Release Time: Here’s When Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama’s Trailer Will Be Out Today

Ajay
Devgn
is
all
over
the
headlines
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
his
much
talked
about
film
Maidaan
is
eyeing
for
a
release
on
Eid
this
year.
Helmed
by
Amit
Sharma,
Maidaan
happens
to
be
a
biographical
sports
drama
film
based
on
Indian
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
who
revolutionized
the
sport
in
India.
To
note,
Maidaan
chronicles
the
golden
period
of
football
in
India
which
spanned
between
1952
and
1962
when
the
Indian
football
team
achieved
the
remarkable
feat
of
qualifying
for
the
Olympics
on
two
occasions.
The
movie
has
managed
to
create
a
massive
buzz
with
its
intriguing
posters
as
it
features
Ajay
playing
the
role
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
Apart
from
Ajay,
the
movie
also
features
Priyamani,
Gajraj
Rao,
Rudranil
Ghosh
etc
in
the
lead.
And
while
Maidaan
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year,
it
is
making
headlines
as
the
makers
are
all
set
to
unveil
the
trailer
of
the
movie.
Maidaan
Trailer
Release
Time
Yes!
You
read
it
right.
Maidaan
trailer
will
be
unveiled
today
(March
7)
in
a
grand
event.
Reportedly,
Maidaan
trailer
will
be
released
after
2:30
PM
in
the
presence
of
the
entire
starcast
and
team.
To
note,
Maidaan
has
been
delayed
for
release
for
over
four
years.
And
now
as
the
movie
is
finally
set
to
hit
the
theatres
on
Eid,
it
will
be
witnessing
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Meanwhile,
Ajay
Devgn
is
also
making
the
heads
turn
for
his
upcoming
release
Shaitaan
with
R
Madhavan
and
Jyothika.
Directed
by
Vikas
Bahl,
the
movie
is
a
supernatural
horror
thriller.
The
movie
is
slated
to
release
on
March
8
and
marks
Ajay's
first
collaboration
with
Madhavan
and
Jyothika
and
the
trailer
has
already
got
the
audience
wanting
for
more.