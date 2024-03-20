Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: 2 New Accused Arrested, Including Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner's Friend Vinay - VIDEO

Elvish
Yadav
Snake
Venom
Case:
In
an
unexpected
turn
of
events,
Elvish
Yadav,
the
renowned
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2,
was
taken
into
custody
on
Sunday
(March
17)
over
his
alleged
involvement
in
a
case
linked
to
snake
venom,
falling
under
the
purview
of
the
Wildlife
Protection
Act
1972.
In
a
new
development,
Noida
Police
has
reportedly
arrested
two
more
suspects
named
Ishwar
and
Vinay
on
Wednesday.
According
to
ANI
reports,
"Noida
Police
arrests
two
more
accused
named
Ishwar
and
Vinay.
Police
investigation
intensified
after
the
arrest
of
Elvish
Yadav.
Ishwar
and
Vinay
both
are
residents
of
Haryana."
Earlier,
on
March
17,
Elvish
Yadav
was
remanded
to
judicial
custody
for
14
days
concerning
the
case.
The
YouTuber
was
taken
into
custody
and
presented
before
the
District
and
Sessions
Court
in
Surajpur,
Greater
Noida,
Uttar
Pradesh.
Subsequent
to
Elvish
Yadav's
inclusion
in
the
FIR
alongside
five
others,
the
police
have
arrested
five
of
the
alleged
culprits.
The
case
stems
from
a
party
in
Noida
held
in
November
2023,
where
the
police
discovered
snake
venom
being
used
as
an
intoxicant
by
the
attendees.
Meanwhile,
the
case
was
transferred
from
Noida's
Sector
49
police
station
to
Sector
20
police
station
on
the
directives
of
Gautam
Buddha
Nagar
Police
Commissioner
Lakshmi
Singh.
Gurugram
Police
issued
two
notices
to
Elvish
Yadav
requesting
his
cooperation
in
the
investigation,
which
he
reportedly
failed
to
comply
with.
Instead,
he
posted
a
video
online
accusing
Sagar
of
orchestrating
the
entire
incident.
He
later
issued
an
apology
through
another
video
posted
on
his
social
media
accounts.
Additionally,
he
shared
a
photo
with
Thakur
on
social
media,
captioning
it
"brotherhood
on
top." Elvish
Yadav
was
subsequently
arrested
by
Noida
Police
on
Sunday.