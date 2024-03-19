This Holi Groove On The Beats Of Choli; As The Highly Anticipated Track from Crew Drops Tomorrow!

With
Holi
just
around
the
corner,
the
makers
are
gearing
up
to
drop
the
perfect
addition
to
your
playlist
just
in
time.
What's
even
more
thrilling
is
that
'Choli'
has
been
the
background
music
in
the
trailer
and
teaser,
building
up
anticipation
for
its
official
release.
And
now,
the
wait
is
finally
over!
This
remix
version
of
the
classic
song
will
be
dropping
tomorrow,
making
it
the
perfect
addition
to
your
Holi
season
playlist.
Undoubtedly,
this
is
the
most
awaited
track
from
Crew
soundtrack,
and
it's
bound
to
soar
to
the
top
of
the
charts
upon
its
release.
With
each
passing
day,
anticipation
for
the
film
continues
to
grow.
Since
the
release
of
the
incredibly
entertaining
Crew
trailer,
excitement
has
been
buzzing
nationwide.
The
movie's
soundtrack
is
equally
phenomenal,
with
the
teaser
receiving
a
fantastic
reception.
Among
the
two
songs
released
so
far,
Ghagra
and
Naina
have
garnered
immense
love
from
the
public.
Fans
have
eagerly
awaited
the
release
of
the
much-anticipated
song,
'Choli',
featuring
Tabu,Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon.
Crew,
a
comedy
heist
film
directed
by
Rajesh
A.
Krishnan,
starring
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
and
Kriti
Sanon,
promises
to
deliver
laughter
and
entertainment
like
never
before.
Set
to
hit
theaters
on
March
29th,
2024,
this
cinematic
adventure
from
Balaji
Telefilms
and
Anil
Kapoor
Film
&
Communications
Network
is
sure
to
captivate
audiences
and
leave
them
spellbound.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 20:28 [IST]