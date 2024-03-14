English Edition
Why Kriti Sanon's Parents Discouraged Her For Joining Bollywood? No Filter Neha 6

Kriti Sanon No Filter Neha

The 6th season of No Filter Neha on video, hosted by the ever-charismatic Neha Dhupia has been grabbing audience eyeballs. This season promises to be bigger, bolder, and candid and the next celebrity to appear on the show is the goodness queen Kriti Sanon.

Giving audiences a peak into his personal life, Kriti opened up about how her parents discouraged her at the beginning of her career and said 'I had stage fright so I think they also probably didn't know that I could do it, but when I said I really want to do this. I mean they did discourage me in the beginning eventually they were okay with my decision'

Get ready to watch candid conversations and the unfiltered charm of No Filter Neha Season 6, exclusively on JioTV and JioTV+. New episodes to drop every Thursday.

Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 21:07 [IST]
X