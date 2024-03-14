Why Kriti Sanon's Parents Discouraged Her For Joining Bollywood? No Filter Neha 6

The
6th
season
of
No
Filter
Neha
on
video,
hosted
by
the
ever-charismatic
Neha
Dhupia
has
been
grabbing
audience
eyeballs.
This
season
promises
to
be
bigger,
bolder,
and
candid
and
the
next
celebrity
to
appear
on
the
show
is
the
goodness
queen
Kriti
Sanon.
Giving
audiences
a
peak
into
his
personal
life,
Kriti
opened
up
about
how
her
parents
discouraged
her
at
the
beginning
of
her
career
and
said
'I
had
stage
fright
so
I
think
they
also
probably
didn't
know
that
I
could
do
it,
but
when
I
said
I
really
want
to
do
this.
I
mean
they
did
discourage
me
in
the
beginning
eventually
they
were
okay
with
my
decision'
Get
ready
to
watch
candid
conversations
and
the
unfiltered
charm
of
No
Filter
Neha
Season
6,
exclusively
on
JioTV
and
JioTV+.
New
episodes
to
drop
every
Thursday.
Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 21:07 [IST]