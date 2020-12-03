Tenet Box Office Prediction: Christopher Nolan's Film Sold More Than 25K Tickets In Advance Bookings

Christopher Nolan's Tenet is one of the biggest releases of 2020. The international espionage thriller was set to release in June 2020, but had to be delayed thrice due to the pandemic. The film finally released between August 26 to September 18 in 70 countries including the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Korea, and Japan.

After almost six months of delay, the high concept, mind-bending film is finally releasing in India on December 4, 2020. According to a report, Tenet has already sold 25,000 tickets in advance booking and is expected to earn approximately Rs. 5 crore in the first weekend.

A tweet by Binged, a content analysis website, revealed that the number of tickets sold is shocking, as Ajay Devgn's pre-pandemic release Tanhaji had sold only 20K tickets in advance. The tweet read, "More than 25K tickets sold in advance bookings. As per trade analysts, even #Tanhaji had sold only 20K tickets in advance ?. Trade pundits predict that Tenet will rake in 2-3 Cr on its first day, and 4-5 Cr in the first weekend..."

#TENET in India



More than 25K tickets sold in advance bookings



As per trade analysts, even #Tanhaji had sold only 20K tickets in advance🙄



Trade pundits predict that Tenet will rake in 2-3 Cr on its first day, and 4-5 Cr in the first weekend...@wbpictures @warnerbrosindia pic.twitter.com/CRGIRrmPTY — BINGED (@Binged_) December 3, 2020

Directed by Christopher Nolan and cinematographer being Hoyte van Hoytema, Tenet was shot in countries like Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Norway, the UK, the US and India. According to reports, the crew travelled to Mumbai for a five-day shoot with the lead cast.

The film features John David Washington in the lead alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy. The Warner Bros. film is slated to be released in Indian theatres on December 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

