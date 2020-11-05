US Presidential Election 2020: Hollywood Celebs Urge Fans To Stay Positive And Wait

While the US presidential elections results are taking longer than expected, Hollywood celebrities are urging fans to remain patient and wait for the results with a positive attitude. The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been tight since the counting began, and many are happy with Joe Biden's lead. Notably, Biden even broke the record for the most number of votes cast for any presidential candidate in history.

Mark Ruffalo reminded fans that everyone needs to be patient and let the votes be counted. "Take a deep breath folks," he wrote and added, "Remember the #RedMirage we won't know in important states tonight." John Cusack offered a simple, "Relax."

Singer Lady Gaga also cheered her fans with a post on Twitter, "Sending love, hugs, and cheers to ALL the wonderful American Citizens counting ballot after ballot to make every vote count for us! You are warriors, representing the heart and soul of all the people!"

Many got anxious after President Trump announced that he may reach out to the Supreme Court asking that the counting should stop and declared that he has won the election. Meanwhile, Rihanna showed support for the states and their volunteers still counting votes by tweeting, "Count Every Vote We'll Wait."

Charlize Theron acknowledged the rising anxiety but also celebrated some good news as she wrote, "We are all a mess of anxiety right now but at least we can celebrate this incredible news 🙌🏻." She shared a tweet saying Sarah McBride becomes the first transgender state senator in U.S. history.

honestly i've had less anxiety waiting on the results of a pregnancy test — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) November 3, 2020

Live look into my living room: pic.twitter.com/7vNu1xhNKx — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) November 4, 2020

Years from now our children will ask what we did when America was on the brink. Today will be your answer. #VOTE — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 3, 2020

I’m just pacing back and forth. At least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I just ate. #ElectionNight — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 4, 2020

Biden 205 - trump 163

Relax — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 4, 2020

Citizens are still waiting for the results as it comes down to one state. According to CNN, President Trump's campaign is considering taking legal action in Arizona and Nevada as votes are still being counted. On the other hand, reports have said that Biden is just one state away from victory.

