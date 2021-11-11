Paul Rudd Is The Sexiest Man Alive: Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Reynolds & Others React

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd best known for playing Ant-Man in MCU was named People magazine's sexiest man alive on Wednesday (Nov 10). Some of the other actors holding the title include Idris Elba, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper.

Opening up about holding the title, Paul said he and his wife were surprised. He said, "I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?'. All of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that's why they're my friends, he told People in a cover story for the magazine," he added.

Revealing his wife Julie's reaction, he added, "She was stupefied. After some giggling and shock, she said, 'Oh, they got it right.' And that was very sweet." Notably, Paul and Julie have been married for 18 years. The couple has two kids, Jack Sullivan Rudd and Darby Rudd.

Meanwhile, his MCU friends, Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Reynolds and have reacted to the news. Mark who plays Hulk took to his Twitter account and said, "I knew this day would come. I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title." Marvel costar Mark shared a hilarious video of the two at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Friends Reunion: Here's Why Paul Rudd & Cole Sprouse Were Missing From The Special

Ryan who has previously held the title of People's Sexiest Man Alive shared an advice for Rudd. Talking to Today Show, he said that he believed that "this opportunity will be wasted on (Rudd). He's going to play it bashful, humble. If I knew what I know now, I wouldn't do that. You got to seize this opportunity."

"I'm not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me. I would roam the world clutching my dog-eared People magazine, going from town to town, sowing my wild oats like some sort of nude, magical gardener. It would be amazing," Ryan joked.

"Don't blow this, Rudd. If you're there, do not blow this opportunity. Run like the wind." he added. Take a look at more reactions,

Is that Paul Rudd…#SexiestManAlive?! I knew this day would come. Congrats, man 🥳 I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title. https://t.co/OrD8OThrFn pic.twitter.com/54oUwHNmrh — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 10, 2021

Congratulations to Paul Rudd on being named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021. pic.twitter.com/DjgqwAPHjc — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 10, 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Spotted In Leak From MCU Film

On the work front, Rudd will next appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and in the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door.