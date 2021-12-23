Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office: Tom Holland's Film Set To Become First Billion-Dollar Movie Of 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been impressing everyone with its box office collection. The film marked a steady growth over the first weekend which continued on even on Tuesday with a collection of over Rs 10 crore. According to reports, the MCU film has collected over Rs 130.72 crores in India over a week.

Meanwhile, the film's complete overseas collection has been said to be approximately $751.3 million, said a Sony report. On the other hand, Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian has said that "I wouldn't bet against Spider-Man and his ability to climb into the $1 billion box office club." With a consistent collection, the film is even expected to cross a billion over the coming weekend.

Shawn Robbins, the chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, added, "Exceeding $1 billion [in 2021] is a foregone conclusion at this point, barring any drastic turn of pandemic events. Considering how recently some doubted that the industry could see a performance on this scale anytime soon as the world grapples with Covid variants, vaccine distribution, and an assortment of market restrictions, it's a remarkable achievement."

The film has also been making headlines for the high praises from fans as well as critics. Filmibeat's review for the film read, "Spider-Man: No Way Home delivers more than promised. Marvel has been hush-hush about the fan theories but there is more to the film. With the sinister six (5) at the centre stage, Jon Watts not only explores the 'evil is in the eye of the beholder' perspective but also gives Tom's Peter the darkness that had been missing even after Tony Stark's death."

Spider-Man: No Way Home follows the story of Tom Holland's Peter Parker after his identity is revealed by JK Simmons' J Jonah Jameson at the end of the movie Far From Home.