Courteney Cox On Experiencing Paranormal Activity At Her 'Haunted' House: I Didn't Believe At First

Friends actor Courteney Cox has stated that she sold her home after discovering it was haunted. She opened up about the haunted home when talking to Jimmy Kimmel on his show while promoting her forthcoming horror-comedy series Shining Vale.

She revealed the problematic ghost lived in her old town home but she didn't believe it at first. Talking about the house she told Kimmel, "I didn't believe at first. But I lived in this house in Laurel Canyon, which is in L.A., obviously, and it was Gypsy Rose Lee's house and Carole King."

"So Carole King came over to my house and she said that there had been a divorce, that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house. And I was, like, yeah, whatever. But other people who would stay there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed," Cox further explained.

However, Cox continued to dismiss the likelihood of a ghost in her home. She revealed having a séance with her friend Carole but didn't pay attention. However, she believed when the USP guy told her someone was standing behind her when she was alone in the house, "And I was like, 'Let's sell'."

On the work front, Shining Vale will release only in the US for now. The project also stars Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, and Judith Light. Shining Vale was created by Sharon Horgan and former Friends writer Jeff Astrof.