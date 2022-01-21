Robert Pattinson Reveals Not Working Out Comment Was A Joke: You Are Batman, You Have To Work Out

Robert Pattinson is gearing up for the release of his first Superhero film as Batman. While the actor's fans have been excited for him to take on the DC comic cape crusader's role in The Batman, his casting has been a controversial one.

The actor had been filming for Matt Reeves' The Batman since before the pandemic. During one of the interviews, he had revealed that he has not be working out for the role and does not believe it is necessary for Batman's character. He had said, "I think if you're working out all the time, you're part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the '70s. Even James Dean--he wasn't exactly ripped." The comment left many fans of the comic book character upset.

In a recent interaction with Movie Maker, Robert addressed that comment and revealed that it was supposed to be a joke. He said, "That really came back to haunt me. I just always think it's really embarrassing to talk about how you're working out. I think it's like an English thing. Unless you are in the most unbelievable shape, where people are just genuinely curious, going, 'How have you achieved, like, physical perfection?' or whatever."

The trailer of the upcoming film gave a glimpse at Bruce Wayne shirtless, and the actor can be seen in perfect shape. He revealed that there is no way one can play Batman without working out. He told the portal, "You're playing Batman. You have to work out."

However, this is not the first time Robert's comic comment has followed him around. He revealed that during the early days of his carrer he had joked he didn't wash his hair, and many assumed he was serious. "It just sticks for 15 years," he told Movie Maker.

The Matt Reeves directorial is set to release on March 2. The Batman also stars Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, and Andy Serkis.