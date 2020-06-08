    For Quick Alerts
      Chiranjeevi Sarja's Last Post On Instagram Just A Day Before His Death Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed

      Popular actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away yesterday (June 7, 2020) due to cardiac arrest. The 39-year-old actor breathed his last at the Sagar Apollo hospital in Bengaluru. The news of his demise came as a shock to the industry and fans. The actor was quite active on social media and kept his fans updated with pictures and videos. He also had good number of followers on Instagram. His last post, which was shared just a day before his death, has left his fans teary-eyed.

      Chiru had shared a collage of past and present pictures of him with his brothers Dhruva and Suraj. He captioned the picture as, "Then and now.. we r still the same... what say guys..??"

      This throwback picture made many fans teary-eyed. A user wrote, "Shocking news really our sandalwood will miss u sir." A few other fans commented with crying face emojis.

      Kishore Sarja's wife Aparna commented, "Super. I would love to see the same pose 20 years later." A few users replied to her post by commenting, "this comment 😭 gives a lot pain 😭," "this breaks my heart 😔," "this comment 😑😑😢😢😢 🙏 made me to cry 😢😢" and "ವಿಧಿ ಎಷ್ಟು ಕ್ರೂರ 🙁😑."

      She had shared a picture snapped with the trio. Many also commented on her post saying, "Rip Chiru😐😐," "Rip annaaa😢😢" and "Rip chiru😥😥😥"

      On personal front, Chiru married actress Meghna Raj in 2018. The actress is apparently six months pregnant. The late actor's family has not yet made any statement about Chiranjeevi's demise. The funeral was held today (June 8) evening at their farmhouse. His brother Dhruva was all in tears as he performed the final rites.

      RIP Chiru! We all will miss you. May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 22:02 [IST]
