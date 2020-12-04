Prashanth Neel Reveals Meaning Of Salaar And Why He Chose Prabhas For The Film

Here’s What Salaar Means

Well, with many wondering the meaning of Salaar and with the incessant requests of curious fans and followers, the director has finally revealed the meaning of the title. Prashanth Neel today (December 4) took to his social media handle to reveal the meaning of Salaar as he tweeted, "SALAAR: The right hand man to a king, a general."

Netizens Reaction To Salaar Meaning

A lot of netizens are currently confused with the meaning of the film, who are even asking the director to elaborate it. Many were also seen querying the director about who the king is. If you may recall, a few social media users had expressed disappointment over him roping in a Tollywood actor instead of a Kannada star. Well recently, during his interaction with Bangalore Times Neel said, "I cannot comment on that today, but the day the movie releases I will make a statement."

Real Reason Why Prashanth Neel Chose Prabhas For Salaar

In the same interaction, Prashanth revealed that he was drawn to Rebel Star's innocence. He was quoted as saying, "I was drawn to his innocence. Prabhas exudes more innocence compared to most other actors. To draw out this innocence and show it on screen will be fantastic."

Prabhas’ Role In Salaar

As per reports, Prabhas will be essaying a character with dark shades. Prashanth Neel has also added that the first look poster unveiled during the announcement explains the nature of the movie, and to avoid confusion that he is in the army, the caption, ‘THE MOST VIOLENT MEN..CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT' was added.

On a related note, Salaar is backed by Prashanth Neel's current film KGF: Chapter 2's production banner Hombale Films.