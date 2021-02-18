Pogaru Twitter Review: Audiences Heap Praises On Dhruva Sarja-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer

Action Prince Dhruva Sarja is back on screens after 3 years. The actor's highly anticipated film Pogaru has released today (February 19, 2021). Directed by Nanda Kishore, the action-entertainer opened to a tremendous response.

Also starring National Crush Rashmika Mandanna, the film has been garnering huge applause for the acting chops of the lead actors, storyline, whistle-worthy dialogues, awe-inspiring action sequences and songs, especially 'Karabuu', which has already become a trendsetter on social media.

Backed by BK Gangadhar under his production company Sri Jagadguru Movies, the film revolves around Shiva, a roughneck who gets the support of people as he fights injustice that troubles the common man. Reportedly, Dhruva had to shed 30 kilos for flashback sequences of the film in which he had to play the role of a school goer. After the schedule's completion, the actor gained weight for the following sequences. Action Prince, during his interaction with media, had revealed that it was a tough task for him to lose and gain weight instantly.

Notably, Pogaru marks Dhruva Sarja's debut in Tollywood and Kollywood as the film is releasing in Telugu as Pogaru and Semma Thimiru in Tamil.

The film made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, also has Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila, Kutti Prathap and Morgan Aste in key roles. Pogaru has music composed by Chandan Shetty, while cinematography and editing are carried out by Vijay Milton and Mahesh S respectively.

As the film receives terrific response from the audience, let us see what netizens have to say about Dhruva Sarja-Rashmika Mandanna's Pogaru.

