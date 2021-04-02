Yuvarathnaa Day 1 Box Office Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer Gets A Terrific Opening

Looks like Puneeth Rajkumar's recent venture Yuvarathnaa has indeed impressed the audience. Since its release on Thursday (April 1), the film has been creating quite a heavy buzz on social media. Penned and helmed by Santhosh Ananddram, the action-drama also featuring Sayyeshaa garnered a massive opening at the box office and received positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

Well, talking about Yuvarathnaa's business, with no major releases on Thursday, the film is said to have collected Rs 8-10 crore (net collection) at the worldwide box office. Though an official confirmation about the collection is yet to be made by the makers, fans and followers of the star are quite happy and are expecting the film to weave magic at the box office in the days to come.

Notably, Yuvarathnaa is the second film starring a superstar to release in theatres post the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The maiden big star film to hit the theatres was Darshan's Roberrt (March 11), which also tasted success with its theatrical run. Well, if things go as per plans, Yuvarathnaa will definitely emerge as the biggest blockbuster of the year.

Talking more about the film, Puneeth's performance as an undercover spy is one of the highlights of the action-drama. Character actors Prakash Raj and Dhananjay have pulled off their roles with utter ease. Sayyeshaa, who is making her Sandalwood debut with the film has garnered huge attention of the audience with her screen presence and enthralling chemistry with the Power Star.

Also released in Telugu, the film is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The other cast of Yuvarathnaa includes Sonu Gowda, Tarak Ponnappa, Sai Kumar, Avinash, Raadhika and Achyuth Kumar. The high-octane action film has music composed by S Thaman.

Also Read: Yuvarathnaa Twitter Review: Puneeth Rajkumar Allures Audience With His Power Packed Action Entertainer

Also Read: Yuvarathnaa Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download