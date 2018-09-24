 »   »   »  This Fahadh Faasil's Much-awaited Movie To Come Out In March 2019?

Fahadh Faasil has scored yet another big hit in the form of Varathan, which had hit the theatres on September 20, 2018. The movie, directed by Amal Neerad, has won the praises of the audiences and Fahadh Faasil too has been receiving a whole lot of praises for his terrific performance in the film.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil has some promising movies in the pipeline and the prominent and the most-awaited ones among them will be Trance, which is being directed by popular film-maker Anwar Rasheed. The film, which is being produced under the banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, is touted to be a big-budget venture.

Now, according to the latest reports, team Trance is planning to come up with the movie in the year 2019. According to a report by Times Of India, Trance will be coming out in the theatres in March 2019.

The shoot of the film had commenced in the month of June, in 2017. There are high expectations bestowed on this film and nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of the movie. Apart from Fahadh Faasil, Varathan will also feature actors like Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi etc., in important roles. Interestingly, Amal Neerad is also a part of the project and he will be handling the cinematography department of the movie.