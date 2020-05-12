Aditi Rao Hydari Is Indeed Young Shobana! Don’t Believe Us? Have A Look!

Another Picture With Striking Similarity

Surfing through the internet, we found another picture of the actresses, in which they look quite similar to each other. Check out the duo's picture from their respective Bharatanatyam performances.

Shobana as Nagavalli

For the unversed, the picture of Shobana is taken from the psychological thriller which starred Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi in the lead roles. The scene in the picture is taken post the iconic song, Oru Murai Vanthu Paarthaya Shobana was appreciated for her seamless oscillation in between the dancing as Nagavalli. Her performance as Ganga, the woman possessed by Nagavalli's spirit earned her a National Award for the year 1993 for the best actress category.

The Film Affair!

Talking about their projects, Shobana recently appeared in Dulquer Salmaan's Varane Avashyamund. Interestingly the movie marked the collaboration of the actress and her Manichithrathazhu co-star Suresh Gopi after 14 years. Their chemistry, as always, was highly appreciated by the netizens, and indeed stood in the forefront than the lead actors, Dulquer and Kalyani Priyadarshan's chemistry.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari is eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming Telugu movie V, in which Sudheer Babu and Natural Star Nani are essaying the lead roles.