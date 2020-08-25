C U Soon Trailer: Kamal Haasan Launches Fahadh Faasil's Unique Thriller

Today, Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of its direct-to-digital Malayalam film, C U Soon and Kamal Haasan introduced it. C U Soon will globally premiere in Malayalam on September 1, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, C U Soon stars Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles.

C U Soon is also edited by Mahesh Narayanan, featuring cinematography by Sabin Uralikandi. The film is known to be Fahadh's second collaboration with Mahesh which the audience is looking forward to!

The one of its kind edge of the seat thriller was shot entirely during the lockdown, and will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2020.

Taking to their social media handle, Amazon Prime Video posted, "Think you know everything about someone? Think again. #C USoonOnPrime on September 1. Trailer out now: http://amzn.to/C USoonTrailer @maheshNrayan #FahadhFaasil @roshanmathew22 #DarshanaRajendran #SabinUralikandi @GopiSundarOffl @kunal_rajan @_VishnuGovind."

Introducing the trailer to the world, Kamal Haasan took to his social media page and shared, "Dearest @maheshNrayan #FahadhFaasil and C U Soon team, wishing you all the best for the premiere of #CUSoonOnPrime on September 1 on @PrimeVideoIN."

Following the successful world premiere of Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya-starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum, Amazon Prime Video recently announced the direct-to OTT world premiere of Malayalam film C U Soon. The trailer brings the thrilling storyline and promises to be a must-watch.

Also Read : When Fahadh Faasil Got Miffed With Journalist's Question To Nazriya Nazim

C U Soon is a gripping drama about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancee after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. This feature film is unique for being shot with a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown.

Also Read : Fahadh Faasil's CU Soon To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On September 1