Minnal Murali First Look Poster Is Out: Movie To Release In 5 Languages!

The first look poster of Minnal Murali, the first superhero film of Malayalam, is finally out. The highly promising first look poster was recently released by the lead actor Tovino Thomas through his official social media pages. Interestingly, Minnal Murali is all set to get released in five languages, thus becoming Tovino's first pan-Indian release.

The superhero film, which marks Tovino Thomas's second collaboration with young filmmaker Basil Joseph, will get released in Malayalam primarily and will be dubbed to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Along with the release of the highly promising first look poster, lead actor Tovino also announced the release date of the first teaser. The first official teaser of Minnal Murali will be revealed on August 31, 2020, Thrivonam day.

The first look poster features leading man Tovino Thomas in the look of a Malayali youth, with a mask on his face, which is made with a coloured lungi. In the background, there is an outline of another face, which is yet to revealed. From the first look, it is evident that Minnal Murali will definitely be a never-seen-before experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences.

According to the reports, Tovino Thomas is playing the titular character Murali, who develops superpowers after being struck by lightning. The Basil Joseph directorial also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in the pivotal roles. The makers yet to reveal the female lead and rest of the star cast of the highly anticipated project.

Hollywood stunt director Vlad Rimburg handles the action choreography of the movie, which is jointly penned by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. Sameer Thahir handles the cinematography. Shaan Rahman composes the music. Minnal Murali is produced by Sophia Paul, under the banner Weekend Blockbusters.

Also Read:

RUMOUR HAS IT! Anwar Rasheed To Produce Mohanlal-Alphonse Puthren Project?

Miya George-Ashwin Philip Betrothal: The Pictures & Video Go Viral!