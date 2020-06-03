Mohanlal Beats Mammootty To Emerge As The Highest Paid Actor Of Mollywood In 2020

Mohanlal

Complete Actor Mohanlal has earned a massive position in the highest-earning celebrity list. In the previous year, the actor had emerged as the highest-earning Mollywood celebrity by beating Mammootty. The actor has yet again proved his significance in the industry by maintaining the same spot as 2019. He has taken the first position in the list with an earning ranging from Rs 4-8 crore.

Mammootty

The Big B of Mollywood, Mammootty recently became the talk of the town with his film, Masterpiece, which become the first Malayalam film to be dubbed in Russian. The actor has bagged the second spot on the list with an earning of Rs 2-3 crore. Mammootty is currently awaiting the release of his next, One. Of lately, the makers of Mammootty's upcoming political thriller have issued a statement that the movie will not be releasing on any OTT platforms.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

The Perfectionist of Malayalam film industry is on the third spot in the list with a remuneration of Rs 1.5 -2 crore. The actor who is back in town after the Jordan shoot of his next film Aadujeevitham, is currently undergoing institutional quarantine. Known as one of the risk-takers of the industry, his maiden directorial venture Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, made a huge difference to his market value

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly didn't take much time to capture the hearts of the Malayalees with undecorated yet incredible performances in his movies, which are easily relatable to the commoners. The Premam actor has indeed proved that an actor with a non-filmy background too can become a bankable star of the industry. The actor has taken the fourth spot, with an earning of Rs 1crore. Nivin Pauly is currently going through a strict diet regime to shed all the extra kilos he had gained for his upcoming project, Padavettu.

Fahadh Faasil

No Malayalee can forget the incredible second innings of actor Fahadh Faasil, after the unfortunate debacle of his 2002 debut film Kaiyethum Doorathu. The actor's return with his fine performances in some unconventional movies proved that Fahadh is here to stay. The actor who was recently seen in the psychological drama Trance alongside his wife and actress Nazriya Nazim, has bagged the fifth spot on the list with an earning of Rs 65-75 lakh.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer is one of the most loved actors of South and Bollywood. His films are clicking with the audience of all age groups which eventually surged his popularity graph upwards. The actor who was recently seen in Varane Avashyamund, charges Rs 75 lakh for Malayalam movies and has bagged the sixth spot on the list. The actor will next be seen in Kurup, essaying one of the most wanted-criminals of Kerala.