Premam Turns 5: Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About The Nivin Pauly-Alphonse Puthren Movie!

The Reunion Of A Group Of Friends

Interestingly, Premam marked the reunion of a group of childhood friends, including lead actor Nivin Pauly, director Alphonse Puthren, supporting actors like Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Shankar, Siju Wilson, cinematographer Anend C Chandran, and so on. The team shot in all major locations of Aluva town where they used to spend time during their teenage days, especially the tea shop and bridge.

Nivin Pauly Was Not The Original Choice For George

In a recent interview given to Film Companion, director Alphonse Puthren has revealed that Nivin Pauly was not the original choice for the character George. During the initial stages of scripting, Alphonse wrote the character with Dulquer Salmaan in mind. But he later changed his decision and roped in Nivin Pauly for the role, as he is his best friend.

Finding Malar

Reportedly, it took director Alphonse Puthren so long to convince Sai Pallavi to play the character Malar. The actress, who was pursuing MBBS in Georgia that time, had quit acting to concentrate on her medical career. But she changed her mind after the script narration, as she had fallen in love with the character Malar.

A Film Without Teaser & Trailer

Premam was a complete mystery for the audiences until right before the first show. The makers had revealed a first look poster and Aluva Puzha song featuring Nivin Pauly and Anupama Paramehswaran, just before the release. It is one of the rare Malayalam films which was released without a teaser or trailer.

Struggles To Find Celine

To the uninitiated, Madonna Sebastian was not the original choice for the character Celine. The role was initially offered to a few actresses including Aishwarya Lekshmi and Bigil fame Reba Monica John, but they couldn't take it up due to personal reasons.