      Actor-Scriptwriter P Balachandran Passes Away; Mollywood Celebs Remember The Senior Actor

      Renowned actor P Balachandran, who was last seen in Mammootty-starrer One passed away today (April 5) at his residence in Vaikkom, Kerala. He was 69.

      Reportedly, he had been suffering from ailments for the last few months. A few reports also suggest that that senior actor was going through treatment for brain fever at a private hospital in Kerala. The final rites will be held this evening at his residence. Balachandran is survived by his wife Srilatha and two children Srikanth and Parvathy. Upon hearing the shocking news, several celebrities from Mollywood and also fans of the actor have expressed their deepest condolences to the family on social media.

      Balachandran started off his acting career with the 1982 film Gandhi directed by Richard Attenborough. He had also appeared in several hit films including Malayali Mamanu Vanakkam (2002), Shesham (2002), Ivar (2003), Beautiful (2011), Trivandrum Lodge (2012), Annayum Rasoolum (2013), Athiran (2019) among others. The senior actor had also penned some of Malayalam's best films like Uncle Bun (1991), Ulladakkam (1994), Pavithram (1995), Police (2005) and Ivan Megharoopan (2012).

      Notably, Ivan Megharoopan was also his only directorial venture. Based on the life of Malayalam poet P Kunhiraman Nair, the biographical film received critical acclamation from all over post its release. It is worth mentioning that Balachandran received Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Professional Nataka Award for the year 1989 for his play Paavam Usman.

