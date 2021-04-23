Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Contestants To Face Mohanlal’s Wrath This Weekend; Mass Eviction On Cards?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has taken a steep turn post Sajina and Firoz Khan's shocking exit. The mini-screen audiences have been witnessing drama with the intensity only increasing with each episode of the 10th week.

Apparently, the house went through a high voltage drama during the 'Naatukootam' task where most of the contestants were seen locking horns with each other. The 12 contestants were divided into 2 groups and were asked to choose any three members from their rival team, and question their strategy and gameplay one after the other. Each team required to provoke or persuade the opposite person to an extent that he/she steps down.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Ramzan Muhammed Might Get Evicted This Week Due To THIS Reason

During the task, several contestants were seen engaging in verbal and physical brawls. Many including Kidilam Firoz, Noby Marcose, Sai Vishnu and Ramzan were seen tarnishing the image of other contestants, which indeed became the hot topic on social media. Firoz was seen going overboard after he called out Dimpal Bhal saying that she was seeking attention of the audience by calling herself a cancer survivor, in order to inch towards the coveted trophy. On the other hand, Ramzan and Sai Vishnu evidently brought up Ramya Panicker's topic in their ongoing brawl, which didn't go down well with the Chunkzz actress.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting Process: How To Vote For Dimpal Bhal, Anoop Krishnan, Soorya Menon & Others?

Also, Ramzan who threw a chappal at Sai Vishnu was seen defending himself while refusing to apologize to the latter. Notably, Firoz and Noby also defended the youngest contestant, which was heavily slammed by netizens on social media. Well now according to reports, Mohanlal will be questioning the contestants for their substandard gameplay in the task. Reportedly, the contestants might also face a mass eviction this week owing to the physical and personal attacks that happened, which is against the rule of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. With just one more day to go for the weekend episode, netizens are leaving no stone unturned to send across their questions for Mohanlal, so that he takes strict action against the offenders.

On a related note, 6 contestants have been nominated this time including Sai Vishnu, Anoop Krishnan, Soorya Menon, Dimpal Bhal, Rithu Manthra and Sandhya Manoj.