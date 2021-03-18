Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Remya Panicker To Get Eliminated This Week?

The makers and contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 are literally leaving no stone unturned to entertain the mini-screen audience. After impressing many with their effortless performance as students and teachers of Bigg Boss university, the contestants are now back with a bang.

Apparently, the contestants were given yet another mind-boggling luxury task that required them to play characters from notable Malayalam movies, including Dileep's Meesha Madhavan and Mohanlal's Rasathanthram. As expected, contestants including Manikuttan, Dimpal Bhal, Bhagyalakshmi, Ramzan and Rithu Manthra have been creating magic with their acting skills, with many praising them on social media. Well, along with the entertainment factor, it is also time for one of the contestants to bid goodbye to the show. Let us tell you that a total of 7 contestants have been nominated in the fifth week including Rithu Manthra, 'Kidilam' Firoz, Dimpal, Sai Vishnu, Sajna & Firoz Khan, Remya Panicker and Majiziya.

And if reports are to be believed, actress Remya might get eliminated this week. As per several analysts and reports that are doing the rounds on social media, the actress has so far received the least votes on the list. Interestingly, Dimpal Bhal, who entertained the audience with her role as Nandini from Kilukkam in the luxury budget task, has received the highest votes as of now. Let us tell you that the voting bank of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will only close by Friday midnight and therefore, one cannot rely on the current results.

Talking about Remya's performance so far, the actress entered the show as wild card contestant on day 13. Though the audience was expecting the contestant to stir the house of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 with her strategies, she was seen getting less involved in tasks and house activities. Also, when she was given the role of a principal in the previous luxury task, her performance felt average, which was also questioned by the audience.

