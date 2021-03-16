Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting Process: How To Vote For Rithu Manthra, Majiziya Bhanu, Sai Vishnu & Others?

After an entertaining week, the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 witnessed the fifth-week nomination. Ramzan Muhammad who won the captaincy task along with the nomination free pass, was excused from the process. For the nomination, 15 contestants were required to enter the confession room and nominate any two contestants and state a reason for the same.

In the process, most votes (7) were received by Sajna and Firoz (the couple should be counted as one contestant). The duo was voted by many for hurting their emotions with personal comments and for provoking others during arguments. Dimpal Bhal and Majiziya Bhanu, who are touted to be friends in the show received 5 votes each.

Well, a total of 7 contestants were nominated in the fifth week including Rithu Manthra, 'Kidilam' Firoz, Dimpal, Sai Vishnu, Sajna & Firoz Khan, Ramya Panicker and Majiziya.

Going by the nomination process, looks like the house of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will soon witness spitter-spatter among contestants. Let us tell you that the fifth week has begun with Dimpal and Sai Vishnu's big argument. The duo was seen locking horns after the morning task where Dimpal was asked to opine about the changes to be brought in each contestant. Well, the audiences who were not happy with Sai's aggressiveness and Dimpal's attitude during the argument, were also seen requesting Mohanlal to question the two in the upcoming weekend episode.

Nominations This Week

Rithu Manthra

Firoz

Dimpal Bhal

Sai Vishnu

Sajna and Firoz Khan

Ramya Panicker

Majiziya Bhanu

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

• Install the Disney+ Hotstar App (Available in both Android and iOS phones).

• Create an account using your email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3' in the search bar.

• Click on the 'Vote Now' icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list. (250 votes per week)

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

