Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Start Date, Timings, And More Details Are Here

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is finally all set to have its grand opening on February 14, 2021, Sunday. The exciting update was revealed by Mohanlal in the latest promo Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, which has been released on social media platforms. The new season of the popular show is said to be coming to the audience with some major changes in its format.

The sources close to the show suggest that the grand opening of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will be telecasted on the Asianet channel, from 7 PM on February 14. The show is expected to be aired at 9.30 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday for the weekend special episodes. All the episodes will available on Disney Plus Hotstar, in case if you missed them on TV. The makers are expected to confirm the show timings with another special promo, shortly.

The third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam will have Mohanlal returning as the host, with some most popular and controversial faces from the various aspects of society as the contestants. Unlike the last two seasons, the contestants are expected to enter Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, in batches.

Interestingly, the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is being continued in the house that was built in Chembarambakkam, Chennai for the second season. To the unversed, the second season had ended abruptly due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. So, there are chances for the contestants of Season 2 to enter Season 3, as wildcard entrants.

If the rumours are to be true, dubbing artist-actress Bhagyalakshmi, businessman-turned-philanthropist Bobby Chemmannoor, the kiss of love fame model Rasmi Nair, influencer Dhanya Nath, Noby Marcose, RJ Kidilam Firoz, and so on have been confirmed to participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. The sources suggest that the contestants will enter the house only after finishing the mandatory quarantine and COVID-19 test.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Promo Is Out: Mohanlal Says 'The Show Must Go On'

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Dhanya Nath, Noby Marcose, Kidilam Firoz In The Confirmed Contestants List