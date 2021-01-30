Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Dhanya Nath, Noby Marcose, Kidilam Firoz In The Confirmed Contestants List

The Malayalam television audiences are now eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the highly celebrated reality show. As reported, the Mohanlal-hosted show is all set to back with season 3, this February. As per the latest reports, Dhanya Nath, Noby Marcose, and Kidilam Firoz are on the confirmed contestants list of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

According to the latest video published by the popular Malayalam YouTube channel Moopans Vlog, actors Noby Marcose, Kidilam Firoz, and social media influencer Dhanya Nath have been confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Sharath Parameshwaran, the vlogger, has also stated that the news is confirmed by his sources in the Malayalam television industry.

In his video, Sharath has also revealed the major changes Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has been undergoing. According to the vlogger, the Bigg Boss house is situated in Chennai this time. Unlike the last season, where 20 contestants had entered the Bigg Boss house together, this season will have its contestants entering in different batches.