Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting Process: Here’s How You Can Vote For Manikuttan, Rithu Manthra, Sai & Others

The previous weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 saw the exit of one of the strongest contestants, Adoney John. As many had speculated the exit of Soorya Menon last week, the eviction of the scholar came as a surprise to many including the housemates.

Well, with the beginning of the 12th week, a total of 6 contestants have been nominated this time. Contestants Manikuttan, Ramzan Muhammed, Soorya, Rithu Manthra, Sai Vishnu and Remya Panicker are the nominated ones. Notably, Ramzan was directly nominated as he was brought to book for breaking the rule of the house two weeks ago. On the other hand, Anoop Krishnan, the new captain of the house, was excused from the nomination process. For the unversed, Adoney was chosen as the 12th week captain of the house, however, during his eviction, he bestowed the power on Anoop.

Coming back to nominations, the show might record the highest polling as one of the probable finalists of the season Manikuttan has been nominated this week. Let us tell you that this is his second time on the list of nominations and considering his huge fan base on social media, there are high chances that the show might witness record-breaking votes.

Nominations This Week

Manikuttan

Rithu Manthra

Sooriya Menon

Sai Vishnu

Ramzan

Remya Panicker

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

• Install the Disney+ Hotstar App (Available in both Android and iOS phones).

• Create an account using your email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3' in the search bar.

• Click on the 'Vote Now' icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list (250 votes per week).

• It is to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.