Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 9 Elimination: Adoney John Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the popular reality show hosted by superstar Mohanlal, had its Week 9 elimination, today. Adoney John, the popular contestant has been evicted from the show this week. Adoney has thus emerged as the first-ever Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestant to get eliminated from the show despite being the captain of the house.

As per the reports, the scholar has been evicted from the Mohanlal show, as he received the least number of votes last week. Adoney John, who became extremely emotional with the eviction, stated that he is extremely proud to have survived in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house for more than 70 days.

Earlier, it was speculated that it is going to be a double eviction this week, and Soorya Menon might also get eliminated along with Adoney John. However, the model-DJ was saved this week, as she received slightly more votes from the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 viewers. Thus, Adoney has also emerged as the second male contestant to get evicted from the Mohanlal show.

The rest of the nominated contestants, including Kidilam Firoz, Sai Vishnu, Ramzan Muhammed, and Anoop Krishnan, had received excellent audience support this week. Before exiting the house, Adoney John handed over his captaincy to Anoop Krishnan, who had earned second place in this week's task. He handed over his bonus point coins to his closest friends, Ramzan Muhammed and Nobi Marcose.