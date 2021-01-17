Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara Duo's Nizhal To Release In March?

Kunchacko Boban, the romantic hero, and lady superstar Nayanthara are sharing the screen for the first time, in the upcoming movie Nizhal. As per the latest reports, the Appu N Bhattathiri directorial has been slated to hit the theatres, in March. If the reports are to be true, the Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara starrer will release on March 4, 2021.

Nizhal, which is said to be a mystery thriller, was entirely shot during the lockdown period, following all safety guidelines. The project had also emerged as the first Malayalam film to get an outdoor shoot after the long months of lockdown. The Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara starrer is majorly shot in Kochi and Bangalore.

The highly anticipated project marks the directorial debut of Appu N Bhattathiri, who is a Kerala State Film Award-winning editor. The mystery thriller features Kunchacko Boban in the role of first-class Judicial Magistrate, John Baby. The versatile actor's first look from the movie was released by the team on his birthday.

However, the makers have kept the character played by Nayanthara completely under wraps. But the sources suggest that the lady superstar is playing a performance-oriented character in Nizhal. Along with Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara, newcomer child artist Izin Hash is appearing in a pivotal role in the Appu N Bhattathiri directorial.

Nizhal is scripted by newcomer S Sanjeev. Deepak D Menon is the director of photography. Director Appu N Bhattathiri himself handles the editing of the project, along with Arunlal SP. Sooraj S Kurup has composed the songs and background score. The project is jointly produced by the banners Anto Joseph Film Company, Melange Film House, and Tentpole Movies.

