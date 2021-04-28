Marakkar Release Is Postponed To August; Double Onam Treat For Mohanlal Fans?

The release of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starring historical drama has been postponed again. As per the latest updates, the release of Marakkar is now rescheduled to August 12, 2021. Mohanlal, the leading man, and the team members of the Priyadarshan directorial announced the new release date through social media, recently.

Interestingly, the grapevine suggests that it is going to be a double treat for the Mohanlal fans and Malayalam cinema audiences, this Onam season. As reported earlier, another highly anticipated project of the superstar, Aaraattu, is also slated to hit the theatres in August 2021. If things go as expected, both Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham and Aaraattu might hit the theatres within a gap of few weeks.

However, the reports regarding Mohanlal's double release for Onam 2021 are not officially confirmed. The makers of Aaraattu have not officially announced the release date of the project yet. So, there are chances for the B Unnikrishnan directorial to get pushed further, to make way for the solo release Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

Meanwhile, Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of Marakkar has confirmed that the magnum opus will directly hit the theatres, no matter how long it takes for the release. Thus, it has been confirmed that the Priyadarshan directorial is not getting a simultaneous theatre-OTT release, as speculated recently.

The Mohanlal fans and cine-goers, who have been eagerly waiting to witness the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo's magic on the big screen, are extremely pleased with the decision of the makers. The netizens have been heaping praises on producer Antony Perumbavoor and his team for deciding to not got the OTT way, despite going through so much pressure. Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that there won't be any theatrical releases from Malayalam cinema, for this Eid.